Arsenal fans are unhappy that their club had committed to join the controversial European Super League

Arsenal owners Stan Kroenke and Josh Kroenke say they remain "100% committed" to the Premier League club and "are not selling any stake".

Arsenal legends Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira have joined Spotify founder and billionaire Daniel Ek's bid to buy the club.

More than 1,000 fans protested against the current owners on Friday.

"We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer," the Gunners owners said.

"Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this."

The fan protest outside Emirates Stadium prior to Arsenal's home defeat by Everton followed the club's involvement in the proposed European Super League (ESL).

The Gunners were one of 12 founding members of the league but they withdrew just 48 hours later and apologised to fans.

Stan Kroenke is a 73-year-old American owner of numerous sports franchises, including NFL side the Los Angeles Rams and NBA team the Denver Nuggets.

He took a 9.9% stake in Arsenal in 2007 and slowly built up his shareholding until it reached 62.89% in April 2011.

Kroenke's son, Josh, is a director at the club and heavily involved in its day-to-day operations.

Swedish businessman Ek, 38, worth a reported $4.7bn (£3.38bn) tweeted that he would be "happy to throw my hat in the ring" if Kroenke Sports Enterprises (KSE) wanted to sell.

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League with five games left to play in Mikel Arteta's first full season as manager.