Mal Benning is Mansfield's 18th-highest appearance maker of all time

Mansfield Town's longest-serving player Mal Benning will leave at the end of the season after six years and 251 appearances for the League Two club.

The 27-year-old left-back will "seek a new challenge" with the decision made "amicably and mutually".

Former Walsall defender Benning has played 38 times this season but has not featured for the Stags since 2 April.

"I will always have fond memories of some of my special goals, which will stay with me forever," he said. external-link

"One massive regret is to not have been able to help get the club promoted.

"I wish the club every success for next season and hope that the ambitions set can be fulfilled."

Nigel Clough's Mansfield are 18th in League Two and will remain in the fourth tier next season.