Brechin City secured their first win since October but are still on course to finish bottom of Scottish League 2.

Strikes by Christopher McKee and Bobby Barr took Brechin to within eight points of second bottom Cowdenbeath. Brechin have three games left, Cowden have two.

Edinburgh City remain second despite not playing, with Stirling Albion losing 2-1 to champions Queen's Park and Stranraer beaten 4-1 by Elgin City.

Annan and Stenhousemuir drew 1-1.

Tony Wallace fired Annan in front but David Hopkirk levelled late on for Stenny.

Edinburgh have a game in hand on Stirling and Stranraer.

Salim Kouider-Aissa's double put visitors Queen's Park two up before Sean Heaver's late consolation for Stirling.

Elgin were four goals up by the 19th minute at Stair Park with Aidan Sopel, Kane Hester, Brian Cameron and Hester netting. Cameron Elliott headed one back for Stranraer, who had Ruari Paton sent off for two bookings.

There are four more fixtures on Thursday as the division awaits a decision over whether the pyramid play-offs will take place this season.

The Highland League have declared Brora Rangers winners, while Kelty Hearts have been declared Lowland League champions. Neither league was completed, with Brora playing just three games and Kelty playing 13.

The pyramid play-off semi-final is normally contested by the Highland and Lowland division champions with the winner progressing to face the League 2 bottom side for a place in the following campaign's fourth tier.

However, no fixture dates for pyramid play-off matches have been set and Brechin have written to the SPFL board in an attempt to halt this season's pyramid play-off matches.