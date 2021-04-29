Jayne Ludlow was appointed as Wales boss in 2014 after winning 61 caps as a player

Manchester City have appointed Jayne Ludlow as technical director of their girls' academy.

The former Wales manager joins the side currently second in the Women's Super League after leaving her role as Wales manager in January.

Ludlow's appointment comes after she turned down other management roles.

"This is a dream come true for me, a role where I can make a fantastic youth environment already, hopefully even better in the future," she said.

Ludlow left her Wales role after seven years in charge, having become the first person to preside over more than 50 matches.

The former Arsenal captain twice led Wales close to major final qualification, but Wales fell short chasing a World Cup and European Championship berth.

Having overseen all of Wales' women's teams, including overseeing all the youth sides, Ludlow said she was ready for a new challenge and hinted she wanted to move into the club game.

A former Wales captain as a player, Ludlow says she gets a chance to follow her passion for youth development as she joins a Manchester City women's side who have become extremely successful in a short space of time, having been awarded a top division spot in 2014.

"It was three or four weeks ago I found out I would have the opportunity to join the club and I am really excited it is a chance to go back to a club environment for the first time in six or seven years, I am really looking forward to get back amongst it," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"It is a top level club and I am looking forward to the chance to learn from some fantastic people.

"My role with be the technical director role for the girls' academy, so in a way, part of what I was doing for Wales, but gives me responsibility solely of the youth environment, which is something I am really looking forward to.

"I love the women's game in general, I have done since being a player, but my passion has always been with youth development.

"With every role I have had, first with Arsenal and in every role since, including Wales, it has been part of my role."

Ludlow is understood to have been offered an international management job since leaving her Wales position, while she had also been tipped as a possible favourite external-link to succeed Joe Montemurro as Arsenal boss.

Arsenal head coach Montemurro is to leave the Women's Super League club at the end of the season and Ludlow has strong links to the club, having played for the Gunners for 13-years and started her coaching career with the club where she is still the record scorer.

When asked if it was surprising her next role is not as a head coach or manager, Ludlow made clear that she was happier to take on a development role.

"Thank you to people who think I should be going for those roles, but I have spoken at length in previous interviews about where my passion lies," she added.

"This role is exciting and I feel really privileged to do it."