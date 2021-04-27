Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

St Johnstone won the Scottish League Cup for the first time in February

Premier Sports have agreed to sponsor the Scottish League Cup from next season and extend their broadcasting deal for the competition until 2027.

The deal will last for at least two seasons and brings "additional investment", according to the SPFL.

Subscription service Premier started showing the tournament this season and replaces bookmaker Betfred as sponsor.

St Johnstone won February's League Cup final and next season's first-round group stage is schedule for July.

The SPFL, which runs the tournament, are still without a sponsor for their league competitions.