Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leicester City have won 15 of their 19 Championship games this season

Leicester City will lift the Women's Championship trophy at the King Power Stadium on Sunday after playing their first-ever game at the ground.

The Foxes won promotion to the Women's Super League for the first time in their history earlier this month.

They will host Charlton at the 32,000-seater stadium and receive the trophy after the match.

Leicester turned professional in August after being acquired by King Power - the owners of the club's men's team.

Sunday's game will be played without supporters because of ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

While it will be Leicester's final Championship match of the season, Jonathan Morgan's side face WSL side Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round on 16 May.

Their regular ground is Farley Way Stadium, home of Quorn FC.