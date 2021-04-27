Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool's overall revenue reduced by £43m to £490m

Liverpool have made a pre-tax loss of £46m for the year ending 31 May, 2020.

Having made a pre-tax profit of £42m for the previous year, it represents a swing of £88m for the Reds.

The figures cover the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the Premier League to be halted between March and June 2020.

When the campaign did resume, it did so behind closed doors as Liverpool went on to win the top-flight title for the first time since 1990.

The club said the results showed the "initial impact of the pandemic" external-link and that "matchday revenue was down by £13m to £71m as a result of four fewer Premier League home games during this period".

Media revenue was down by £59m to £202m and, while commercial income rose by £29m to £217m, overall revenue reduced by £43m to £490m.

The results have been published nine days after it was announced that Liverpool, along with five top-flight rivals, had signed up to join the European Super League - although all six clubs then withdrew.

In October 2020, Manchester United announced a net £23.2m loss, while Manchester City reported a loss of £126m for the 2019-20 season in April 2021.