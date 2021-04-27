Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea City can reach the Premier League in 2021-22 having made the Championship play-offs

Swansea City made a pre-tax profit of £2.7m during the 2019-20 season.

It is the first time the Championship club avoided losses since relegation from the Premier League in 2018 having posted a £7m loss for 2018-19.

The accounts for the financial year ending July 2020 show the club's turnover dropped £18.2m to £50m from the previous year.

The sale of striker Oliver McBurnie to Sheffield United and cuts to the wage bill helped boost figures.

A £12.7m decrease in the club's parachute payments from the Premier League contributed to the reduction in turnover.

Operating losses were £14.5m before player sales were taken into account, although that number dropped from £34.8m from the 2018-19 season, the club's first year in the second tier.

Operating costs were reduced by £38.5m, including a cut to the wage bill of £8.7m to £40.2m during the period, compared to £92.5m in their last year in the top flight.

Further notes on the accounts lodged at Companies House disclosed that sale of players after the accounts - including Wales defender Joe Rodon's move to Tottenham - will boost figures by £14.6m in next year's figures.

A £5m loan - that could be converted into shares - was also confirmed to have taken place in September 2020, an agreement that was first reported last summer as part of American businessman Jake Silverstein's arrival on the club's board.

In a statement, chief executive Julian Winter said the profit showed the club had made a "great deal of progress on the road to our overall business model of being financially stable", although he warned: "The economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic won't be clear until next year's accounts are published."