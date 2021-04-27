Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Alex Gorrin and Mark Sykes both joined Oxford United in 2019

Oxford United midfielders Mark Sykes and Alex Gorrin have agreed to extend their deals at the League One club until the end of next season.

Gorrin, 27, and Sykes, 23, were both set to be out of contract at the Kassam Stadium this summer.

But the club has taken out the option of a year's extension on the pair.

"I'm really happy with how I've been getting on lately and results have helped too," Northern Irishman Sykes told BBC Radio Oxford.