Oxford United: Alex Gorrin and Mark Sykes extend contracts until summer 2022
Oxford United midfielders Mark Sykes and Alex Gorrin have agreed to extend their deals at the League One club until the end of next season.
Gorrin, 27, and Sykes, 23, were both set to be out of contract at the Kassam Stadium this summer.
But the club has taken out the option of a year's extension on the pair.
"I'm really happy with how I've been getting on lately and results have helped too," Northern Irishman Sykes told BBC Radio Oxford.