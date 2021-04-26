Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The Scottish Cup final will take place at Hampden on 22 May with no fans in attendance after the Scottish FA failed in an attempt to have it played elsewhere, with Rangers, Celtic and Scottish Rugby among those to reject the chance to host. (Daily Mail, print edition)

The winners of this season's Scottish Cup will bank a minimum of £3m from European football next term as they go straight into a Europa League play-off with the safety net of a place in the new Europa Conference League. (Sun) external-link

Rangers are to offer KV Oostende striker Fashion Sakala a four-year deal as they bid to complete a pre-contract move for the Zambian. (Daily Record) external-link

American full-back Manny Perez, who signed for Celtic in January 2019, has left without playing a game after sealing a move to MLS side Portland Timbers. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone striker Stevie May has extended his second spell at the club by signing a new two-year contract. (Courier) external-link

The Scottish FA has defended its lengthy search for a successor to Scotland women's head coach Shelley Kerr, who resigned on Christmas Eve, with chief football officer Andy Gould stressing the importance finding "the best possible person" for the role. (Glasgow Times) external-link