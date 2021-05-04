Cowdenbeath v Albion Rovers

CowdenbeathCowdenbeath19:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|21
|17
|3
|1
|41
|10
|31
|54
|2
|Edinburgh City
|21
|12
|2
|7
|39
|25
|14
|38
|3
|Stirling
|22
|10
|6
|6
|32
|22
|10
|36
|4
|Elgin
|21
|11
|2
|8
|36
|26
|10
|35
|5
|Stranraer
|21
|10
|5
|6
|34
|24
|10
|35
|6
|Albion
|21
|7
|4
|10
|25
|36
|-11
|25
|7
|Stenhousemuir
|21
|6
|5
|10
|24
|35
|-11
|23
|8
|Annan Athletic
|22
|5
|7
|10
|25
|27
|-2
|22
|9
|Cowdenbeath
|21
|4
|6
|11
|13
|32
|-19
|18
|10
|Brechin
|21
|2
|4
|15
|13
|45
|-32
|10