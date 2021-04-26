Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ibrahimovic joined Milan for a second time in December 2019

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is to be investigated by Uefa over an "alleged financial interest in a betting company".

According to reports in his native Sweden external-link , the AC Milan striker, 39, has broken rules after becoming a partner in a betting company.

Uefa's disciplinary regulations state players should not have a financial interest in betting.

Last week he signed a new contract that will run until after his 40th birthday.

"A Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspector has today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the Uefa disciplinary regulations by Mr Zlatan Ibrahimovic for having an alleged financial interest in a betting company," a Uefa statement said.

The former Manchester United striker has scored 17 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

Ibrahimovic came out of international retirement after a five-year absence to play for Sweden earlier this year.