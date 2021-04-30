Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
After a low-scoring draw last time, Amy Irons is looking to get back to winning ways as she goes head to head with James McFadden for the second time in this season's Sportscene Predictions.
The former Scotland international was soundly beaten 80 points to 30 back in August. Can BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter make it a double this weekend?
|Amy
|James
|Dundee United v Ross County
|2-1
|2-2
|Hibernian v St Johnstone
|1-1
|1-1
|Livingston v Aberdeen
|0-1
|1-0
|Motherwell v Kilmarnock
|1-1
|2-1
|St Mirren v Hamilton
|1-0
|2-0
|Rangers v Celtic
|2-1
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Stuart Kettlewell
|110
|Chick Young
|110
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Stuart Cosgrove
|70
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Chris Iwelumo
|70 & 40
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Stephen Robinson
|50
|Michael Stewart
|50 & 30
|Tam Cowan
|50
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Charlie Adam
|20
|Chris Burke
|20
|Richard Gordon
|20
|Peter Lovenkrands
|20
|Steven Pressley
|20 & 10
|Shelley Kerr
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1,520
|Pundits
|1,500
|Amy v Pundits
|P32
|W10
|D9
|L13