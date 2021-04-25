Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Eric Bailly was the first Manchester United signing under Jose Mourinho

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has signed a new deal to commit him to the club until 2024.

The 27-year-old Ivory Coast international has played exactly 100 times for United since a £30m move from Villarreal in 2016.

He has suffered frequent injury problems during his time in England.

"I'm very happy. This decision is something I didn't have to think about - I love this club and I love playing for Manchester United," he said.

"Now the moment with my injury has passed and I'm fit and feel good, and that's it. A new contract is like a new challenge and I'm ready for this."

Bailly's new contract contains the option for an extra year.