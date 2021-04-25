Last updated on .From the section Preston

Greg Cunningham has scored one goal in nine games for North End this season

Defender Greg Cunningham has signed a new two-year contract with Preston North End to run to the summer of 2023.

The 30-year-old moved back to Deepdale in January on an initial loan deal from Cardiff, but then agreed a permanent move for the rest of the season.

He has scored five goals in 120 games across two spells, having also been at Manchester City, Nottingham Forest, Leicester, Blackburn and Bristol City.

"I feel right at home," Cunningham told the club website. external-link

"It is great to get it done before the season finishes. We've got two games to go. We want to pick up as many points as we can and then I can go home and relax, knowing my future is sorted at the club I love."