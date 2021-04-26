Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Hibernian and Dundee United met in the semi-final in 2016, with Hibs going on to lift the trophy

League Cup winners St Johnstone will play St Mirren and Dundee United will take on Hibernian in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on 8 and 9 May.

The draw took place live on BBC Scotland following the final quarter-final between Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

Hibs defeated visitors Motherwell on penalties after a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

And, on Sunday, Dundee United beat hosts Aberdeen 3-0 before St Johnstone triumphed in a shootout against Rangers following their 1-1 draw.

The semi-finals will take place at Hampden, as will the final on 22 May.

Dundee United won the cup for the second time in 2010, four years before St Johnstone's first tournament win. St Mirren, who were the third team to win over the weekend on a shootout, last lifted the trophy in 1987.

Of the remaining sides, Hibs are the most recent winners, defeating Rangers in 2016 to end a 114-year wait for the trophy.