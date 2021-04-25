Last updated on .From the section Football

In the world of football this weekend, a blue moon rose again over the League Cup, while Son didn't shine for Tottenham.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have a Glas ceiling to break through in the Women's Champions League and there was plenty of late drama in the Scottish Cup, La Liga and Ligue 1.

Here are some of the best tweets from all of that and more.

1. Once in a blue moon

Pep Guardiola added another entry to the record books on Sunday as his Manchester City team won their fourth League Cup in a row - matching the Liverpool team of the early 1980s.

2. The wait goes on

Meanwhile, Tottenham missed out on another chance of silverware. Since they won the League Cup in 2008, Spurs have been to three finals and failed to score in all of them (not counting the one penalty they scored in the 2009 final shootout).

Some of the lads out there looked distraught after the match.

At least the club didn't do anything potentially embarrassing by going and creating some commemorative merch. Oh...

Insert your own jokes about cups please.

3. One for the stats nerds

Some might argue that it was unnecessary for the broadcaster to point out that 29-year-old Ryan Mason - named Tottenham head coach just five days before the League Cup final - had never won a major trophy as a manager.

4. Glas half-full or Glas half-empty?

Hanna Glas' winner gives Bayern Munich the edge going into the second leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final, but the away goal keeps hopes alive for Chelsea.

5. That famous Arsenal backline

Step aside Tony Adams, Martin Keown, Lee Dixon and Nigel Winterburn. In their past seven games, Arsenal Women have scored 29, conceded none.

6. Zander the man

There was plenty of late drama in the Scottish Cup quarter-final between Rangers and St Johnstone on Sunday. After a goal from the Premiership champions deep into extra time, St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark got an assist in the 122nd minute to take the game to penalties. He then saved two penalties in the shootout to help them win the tie.

7. Wood work

Apparently you had to have some reference to timber in your surname in order to get on the score sheet for Burnley on Sunday. The Clarets beat Wolves 4-0, Chris Wood getting a hat-trick and providing the assist for the fourth by Ashley Westwood.

8. Man down

"This keeper has a family" etc.

9. Winning one's Spurs

The "Rafael Benitez is not good enough to manage Tottenham" discourse is a wild ride.

10. A cigarette paper between them

Over in Spain, the race to win La Liga just got very, very tight.

And there are just two points between first and third place in Ligue 1 too.

11. 'We told you so'

In a week when plans for a breakaway Super League shook football to its core and had so many diagnosing the game to be well and truly gone, here's the BBC predicting the future of the sport in 1994.

12. Touch of luck

In the Women's Super League, Bristol City are keeping the fight going until the end.

13. A Lewes win situation

In the Women's Championship, Lewes inflicted a rare defeat on leaders Leicester City on Sunday and apparently made good use of our new beer garden privileges afterwards.

14. 'Play to the whistle…'

And finally, in La Liga, encores are apparently now a thing in live football.