Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Luke Steele did not think he would play in goal again after enjoying life as a non-league striker

The saying goes you can't teach an old dog new tricks.

But when 36-year-old former Manchester United and Barnsley goalkeeper Luke Steele was released by Championship side Nottingham Forest last summer, he decided to "scratch an itch" and become a non-league striker.

Playing for local sides Peterborough Northern Star Reserves and Jubilee FC, Steele scored 15 goals in eight games this season, but has now put his gloves back on to help Notts County try to gain promotion back to the Football League.

"In my last two games, we won 3-2 and I scored two hat-tricks," Steele told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"I was getting called up to the first team but they'd finished the league [because of coronavirus], so it was frustrating because I didn't get the chance to keep progressing through the divisions.

"It wasn't a fantastic standard but I was making progress, and I would've kept going this year as far as I could but Covid prevented that."

Steele, who has also played for Peterborough, Coventry, West Brom, Panathinaikos and Bristol City, spent last season on loan at Millwall - making two EFL Cup appearances - but after becoming a free agent, he turned down offers in order to try something else.

"I always enjoyed playing outfield when I could, but never got the opportunity," he said.

"When I went to Panathinaikos [in 2014], we'd play out a lot more from the back, which suited me, and that was when the bug starting coming back again.

"It was never the plan just to change position aged 36, but I've done that and enjoyed every minute."

But with all levels below the National League curtailed in February because of the pandemic, Steele last week returned to the professional game with National League side Notts County and made his debut - in goal - in their 2-2 draw at Torquay on Saturday.

If Magpies boss Ian Burchnall needs a goal during the run-in, he knows who to turn to.