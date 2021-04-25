Scottish Gossip: Rangers, St Johnstone, Dundee United, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Hearts
Steven Gerrard admits winning one domestic trophy from nine is "not good enough" for a Rangers boss following last night's dramatic Scottish Cup defeat to St Johnstone. (Daily Record)
Captain James Tavernier reckons it was "criminal" from Rangers to allow St Johnstone to stage a Scottish Cup comeback in the final seconds of extra time. (Daily Record)
Manager Callum Davidson admits he thought St Johnstone were out of the Scottish Cup - but he hadn't counted on goalkeeper Zander Clark's late heroics. (Courier)
Manager Micky Mellon will fulfil a lifelong ambition when he leads Dundee United out at Hampden for their Scottish Cup semi-final next month, having never been involved in a match at the national stadium. (Scottish Sun)
Stephen Glass has warned his Aberdeen players they better not down tools after a Scottish Cup exit and urged them to scrap for every available Premiership point in the final three games of the season. (Daily Record)
"It would mean so much more to win a Scottish Cup medal as a member of this team," says Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey, who picked up an FA Cup medal as an unused substitute with Arsenal last August. (Herald)
"We will be confident we can do some big things next season," says winger Gary Mackay-Steven as Hearts prepare for a return to the top flight. (Scotsman)
"What a feeling it is when you are playing well and you get that promotion," says striker Jason Cummings as Dundee prepare for the play-offs. (Herald)