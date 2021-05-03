National League
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00WokingWoking
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium

Dagenham & Redbridge v Woking

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay37227862352773
2Sutton United36219659293072
3Hartlepool372010757342370
4Stockport371911760283268
5Halifax371781257471059
6Wrexham361691150341657
7Chesterfield361751448371156
8Eastleigh371511114136556
9Bromley361510115549655
10Notts County351591145351054
11Dag & Red36147153943-449
12Maidenhead United34139125144748
13Yeovil35146155254-248
14Aldershot37146174953-448
15Boreham Wood361016104038246
16Solihull Moors35136164244-245
17Altrincham37119174050-1042
18Weymouth35106194154-1336
19Wealdstone3696214483-3933
20Woking3688203452-1832
21King's Lynn3678213976-3729
22Barnet3556242878-5021
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

