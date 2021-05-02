Premier League
BurnleyBurnley20:15West HamWest Ham United
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v West Ham United

Jesse Lingard playing against Chelsea in the Premier League
Jesse Lingard (9 goals, 3 assists) has been directly involved in 12 goals in 11 Premier League appearances for West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes could play for the first time since suffering a thigh injury in mid-February.

Barnes was an unused substitute in last weekend's 4-0 win at Wolves, alongside Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who should also be fit following a minor setback.

West Ham manager David Moyes is still without Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice and Arthur Masuaku, but he wouldn't rule Michail Antonio in or out.

Fabian Balbuena is available after his red card against Chelsea was rescinded.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

What a fabulous result Burnley got last weekend, beating Wolves 4-0. The Clarets were never going to get relegated but they needed a response after losing three in a row and it was typical of their manager Sean Dyche to deliver one like that.

West Ham, meanwhile, are just starting to falter after losing their past two games. Without injured duo Declan Rice and Michail Antonio, I think they might struggle to get back on track at Turf Moor.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Royal Blood drummer Ben Thatcher

Chris Wood has been directly involved in nine of Burnley's last 11 goals

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley have won at home to West Ham in each of the the past two seasons. They could win three successive Premier League home fixtures versus a single opponent for the first time.
  • The Clarets have scored in all but one of their 29 top-flight home matches versus West Ham. The exception was a 0-0 draw in February 1928.

Burnley

  • All three of their league victories in the past 14 games have come away from home.
  • They have only managed back-to-back league wins just once this season.
  • Burnley are winless in their last seven home matches, one short of their club top-flight record set in 1890 and matched in 1924 and 1971.
  • Jay Rodriguez is still one short of 100 career league goals. He has scored only once in his last 30 Premier League appearances.

West Ham United

  • West Ham require seven points from the final five games to equal their highest Premier League points total of 62.
  • David Moyes' side have equalled the club Premier League record for most wins overall (16) and away (7) in a season.
  • West Ham have lost consecutive games in the Premier League for the first time since their opening two games of the season. They last lost three in a row in June 2020.
  • They have lost four of their past eight league matches, as many as in their previous 23.
  • David Moyes has lost both of his Premier League matches as a manager at Turf Moor.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City34255471244780
2Man Utd331910464352967
3Leicester34196961392263
4Chelsea341710753312261
5Tottenham341681060382256
6West Ham331671053431055
7Liverpool33159955391654
8Everton33157114542352
9Arsenal34147134637949
10Aston Villa331461348381048
11Leeds34145155052-247
12Wolves33118143245-1341
13Crystal Palace33108153456-2238
14Brighton34813133539-437
15Southampton33107164159-1837
16Burnley3399153045-1536
17Newcastle3499163656-2036
18Fulham34512172545-2027
19West Brom33510183064-3425
20Sheff Utd3452271860-4217
View full Premier League table

