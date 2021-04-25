Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lille have won three of their last four games, including beating PSG

Burak Yilmaz scored twice as Lille came back from two goals down to beat Lyon and go top of Ligue 1.

Former Leicester striker Islam Slimani gave Lyon a first-half lead with a finish into the top corner before a Jose Fonte own goal made it 2-0.

Yilmaz got one back just before the break with a superb strike from distance and Jonathan David equalised from close range on the hour.

Lille then snatched a dramatic win five minutes from time through a Yilmaz lob.

Victory means Lille go one point clear of PSG at the top with four games remaining.