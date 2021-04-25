Spanish La Liga
Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao2Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1

Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Real Madrid & Barcelona La Liga hopes boosted

Athletic Bilbao led through Alex Berenguer's opener after only eight minutes
Inigo Martinez's late header threw La Liga's title race even further open as leaders Atletico Madrid lost to Bilbao.

The hosts led for much of the game via Alex Berenguer's early opener but Stefan Savic appeared to have rescued a point for Atleti until Martinez struck.

Atletico remain two points above both Real Madrid and Barcelona, with Sevilla a point further back in fourth.

But Barca, winners earlier on Sunday at Villarreal, have a game in hand and can go top by beating Granada on Thursday.

Atletico paid the price for a poor first half against a Bilbao side that had lost two Copa del Rey finals - the delayed 2020 showpiece to Real Sociedad and the 2021 edition to Barca - this month.

They could have fallen further behind after Berenguer headed home Ander Capa's cross but Jan Oblak foiled Asier Villalibre's shot and Oihan Sancet wasted two good openings.

Atletico improved after the break, Marcos Llorente drilling just wide from 20 yards before Savic glanced home a corner to equalise - but Martinez powered home a set-piece header to win it.

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simón
  • 21CapaSubstituted forLekueat 45'minutes
  • 3Núñez
  • 4Martínez
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 12Berenguer RemiroSubstituted forGómezat 82'minutes
  • 14García CarrilloBooked at 66mins
  • 27VencedorBooked at 61minsSubstituted forVesgaat 71'minutes
  • 2Morcillo
  • 16SancetBooked at 44minsSubstituted forLópezat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20VillalibreSubstituted forWilliamsat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Vesga
  • 7Gómez
  • 8López
  • 9Williams
  • 13Ezkieta
  • 15Lekue
  • 18De Marcos
  • 22García
  • 26Vicente

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Oblak
  • 23TrippierSubstituted forSequeiraat 59'minutes
  • 15Savic
  • 18Felipe
  • 12Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forHermosoat 74'minutes
  • 6Koke
  • 16HerreraSubstituted forLemarat 59'minutes
  • 8SaúlSubstituted forSuárezat 59'minutes
  • 14LlorenteBooked at 11mins
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forTorreiraat 65'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 21Carrasco

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5Torreira
  • 7Sequeira
  • 9Suárez
  • 11Lemar
  • 19Dembele
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 22Hermoso
  • 24Vrsaljko
Referee:
Pablo González Fuertes

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away11
Fouls
Home20
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Athletic Club 2, Atletico Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Athletic Club 2, Atletico Madrid 1.

  3. Booking

    Unai López (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Unai López (Athletic Club).

  6. Post update

    João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Torreira (Atletico Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Unai López (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Torreira (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Athletic Club 2, Atletico Madrid 1. Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibai Gómez with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dani García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mikel Vesga.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Club. Ibai Gómez replaces Alex Berenguer.

  17. Booking

    Lucas Torreira (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Torreira (Atletico Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Jon Morcillo (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 25th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid33227460223873
2Real Madrid33218456243271
3Barcelona32225576294771
4Sevilla33224749262370
5Real Sociedad321311850341650
6Real Betis33148114245-350
7Villarreal331213850381249
8Granada32126144153-1242
9Celta Vigo331011124451-741
10Ath Bilbao321011114134741
11Osasuna331010133139-840
12Levante33911133846-838
13Cádiz33910142849-2137
14Valencia33812134148-736
15Getafe33810152639-1334
16Alavés33710162849-2131
17Elche33612152949-2030
18Real Valladolid32514132943-1429
19Huesca33512163150-1927
20Eibar32411172345-2223
View full Spanish La Liga table

