West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho may be doubtful for Monday's game

TEAM NEWS

Robert Snodgrass could come back into contention for West Brom following an epidural to treat a niggling injury.

Defender Branislav Ivanovic is again expected to miss out because of a muscle problem.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his side have numerous injury problems but won't say who as "clearly it will be an advantage to our opponents".

The visitors may need to assess Joao Moutinho, who sat out the defeat by Burnley with an ankle problem.

Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto, Jonny and Marcal are all long-term absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sam Allardyce got his first win as West Brom boss over Wolves at Molineux in January but his attempt to keep the Baggies up has never really gathered serious momentum.

Allardyce has picked up 18 points from his 20 league games in charge (0.9 points per game), compared with seven points from 13 (0.54) by his predecessor Slaven Bilic.

So they have improved since Big Sam arrived, but not enough to ever look like they would climb out of the bottom three. When push came to shove, the quality just wasn't there - which we kind of knew anyway.

I think West Brom will be competitive again against Wolves this time, but I don't see another win for Allardyce.

Wolves got taken apart by Burnley last weekend and they will definitely tighten up a lot this time.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom could record a fourth successive league win against Wolves for the first time since a six-match streak between 1929 and 1932.

Wolves are winless in nine league matches at The Hawthorns, scoring a total of three goals (D4, L5).

Their last league victory away to West Brom was by 4-2 in the second tier in September 1996 - Iwan Roberts scored a hat-trick, while Steve Bull was also on target.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have won two of their past four Premier League home games, as many victories as in their previous 19 top-flight fixtures at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies are vying to keep three consecutive home clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since March 2015.

They conceded 19 goals in their first five home league matches under Sam Allardyce (3.8 per game), but have conceded just twice in their subsequent five home fixtures (0.4 per game).

West Brom have used a league-high 30 players in the top flight this season.

Sam Allardyce is unbeaten in all nine league matches as a manager against Wolves, winning seven.

Wolverhampton Wanderers