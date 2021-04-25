Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Highlights: Northern Ireland 2-0 Ukraine

Rachel Furness says she will be sidelined for a "few months" after breaking her fibula in Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 play-off victory over Ukraine.

The Liverpool attacker was forced off in the first half of the opening leg after scoring NI's opening goal.

Furness described the injury as a "good break" as it does not require surgery.

"During the first leg of the play-off vs Ukraine I blocked a ball and broke my fibula," she said.

"Thankfully it was a 'good break' and doesn't require surgery so the rehab has already started.

"Unfortunately this meant I've missed the last couple of games for Liverpool and will be sidelined for a few months whilst recovering."

Furness missed the return leg of the play-off in Belfast as Northern Ireland secured a 4-1 aggregate victory over Ukraine to qualify for a major tournament for the first time.