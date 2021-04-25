Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Gossip
Transfers
Top Scorers
All Teams
Leagues & Cups
Women
European
SUN 25 Apr 2021
Women's Champions League - Semi-Final - 1st Leg
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
14:00
Barcelona Femenino
Barcelona Femenino
Venue:
Stade Georges Lefèvre
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines v Barcelona Femenino
Last updated on
44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
.
From the section
Football
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Sunday 25th April 2021
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
14:00
Barcelona Femenino
Barcelona Femenino
FC Bayern München Ladies
FC Bayern München Ladies
16:00
Chelsea Women
Chelsea Women
View all
Women's Champions League scores
Top Stories
Premier League: Watch Wolves 0-1 Burnley - Wood gives Clarets lead
Live
Live
From the section
Football
Watch: World Snooker Championship - Trump levels against Gilbert, Jones leads Bingham
Live
Live
From the section
Snooker
Watch: European Artistic Championships - GB's Morgan & Tulloch in action
Live
Live
From the section
Gymnastics