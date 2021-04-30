Newcastle United v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mikel Arteta (left) captained Arsenal to a 3-2 victory versus Steve Bruce's Hull City in the 2013-14 FA Cup final.

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says "the time is right" to hand leading goalscorer Callum Wilson his first start since 6 February.

Matt Ritchie is expected to overcome a minor calf niggle in time for Sunday.

However, on-loan midfielder Joe Willock is ineligible to face his parent club.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta will assess the fitness of his squad in the wake of Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg against Villarreal, and with next week's return game in mind.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came on as a substitute in midweek but Arteta intimated the striker is not yet fit enough to start as he continues his recovery from malaria.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal's priority has to be the Europa League now because it is the only way they are getting into Europe next season.

The Gunners are extremely inconsistent at the best of times and I just have a feeling Newcastle will come out on top here.

Part of that is down to the Magpies' form - they have won two and drawn two of their past four games - but they also have their big guns back in attack and they have made a big difference.

Prediction: 2-1

Newcastle's opening three league home matches in 2021 were 2-1 defeats. They've since won two and drawn three

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have lost 16 of the past 17 competitive meetings and failed to score in any of the last five.

Arsenal have only lost in three of their 22 most recent visits to St James' Park.

Newcastle United

Their solitary defeat in eight Premier League matches came at Brighton in March (W2, D5).

Newcastle can win consecutive Premier League home fixtures for the second time under Steve Bruce, and first since December 2019.

The Magpies have kept one clean sheet in 20 home league games - a 0-0 draw with Liverpool in December.

Callum Wilson's 10 league goals this season have all come in the second half.

Steve Bruce has won two of his 23 Premier League matches as a manager against Arsenal. Both victories were at home.

