The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women14:00Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women20163162105251
2Man City Women20154160134749
3Arsenal Women20142461144744
4Man Utd Women20132541202141
5Everton Women2095638261232
6Brighton Women2073101637-2124
7Reading Women204972234-1221
8Tottenham Women2045111739-2217
9B'ham City Women2036111539-2415
10West Ham Women2035122138-1714
11Aston Villa Women2034131547-3213
12Bristol City Women2026121768-5112
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport