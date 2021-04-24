Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Stirling Albion moved up to third in League Two thanks to a 1-0 victory over second-placed Edinburgh City.

Dylan Mackin's goal on the stroke of half-time won the match, with only goal difference now separating the sides.

Cowdenbeath heaped more misery on Brechin City with a 2-0 win at Stenhousemuir.

Albion Rovers' 1-0 victory over Annan Athletic means the visitors still have a slim chance of finishing bottom.

Cowdenbeath widened the gap to bottom club Brechin City to 11 points with their win thanks to second-half goals from Kris Renton and Jamie Todd.

Owen Moxon was sent off as Albion Rovers beat 10-man Annan, with Jamie Leslie's second-half strike securing all three points for Brian Reid's side.