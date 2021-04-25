Irish Premiership: BBC Sport NI will stream six post-split games
BBC Sport NI is to stream six Irish Premiership games live during the post-split rounds as the local football season builds towards its conclusion.
The Northern Ireland Football League confirmed the post-split fixture schedule following the completion of round 33 on Saturday.
Among the matches being broadcast are Larne v Glentoran on 25 May and Cliftonville v Linfield on 29 May.
Linfield currently lead second-placed Glentoran by seven points.
The first post-split broadcast game is Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers in Section B - the bottom half of the table - on 30 April.
That is quickly followed by Larne's trip to Seaview to play Crusaders on 1 May, with the Crues' home game against Coleraine also being shown on 15 May.
The second Section B match sees Glenavon, chasing seventh place and a European play-off spot, welcome Warrenpoint Town to Mourneview Park on 14 May.
In the final two rounds of games, the BBC cameras will be at Inver Park for Larne v Glentoran and Solitude as Cliftonville host Belfast rivals Linfield.
Despite Saturday's defeat by Glenavon, David Healy's Blues are well-placed to clinch a fourth Gibson Cup in five years.
NIFL has also confirmed the European play-offs are scheduled to take place on 1, 4 and 7 June.
Live BBC post-split streamed matches (All times BST)
Friday 30 April Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers, 19:30
Saturday 1 May Crusaders v Larne, 17:30
Friday 14 May Glenavon v Warrenpoint Town, 19:30
Saturday 15 May Crusaders v Coleraine, 17:30
Tuesday 25 May Larne v Glentoran, 19:30
Saturday 29 May Cliftonville v Linfield, 17:30
Irish Premiership post-split schedule
Section A fixtures
Saturday 1 May (15:00 BST unless stated)
Coleraine v Cliftonville
Crusaders v Larne (17:30)
Glentoran v Linfield
Tuesday 4 May (all 19:45 BST)
Cliftonville v Larne
Glentoran v Coleraine
Linfield v Crusaders
Saturday 15 May (15:00 BST unless stated)
Crusaders v Coleraine (17:30)
Glentoran v Cliftonville
Linfield v Larne
Tuesday 25 May (19:45 BST unless stated)
Cliftonville v Crusaders
Coleraine v Linfield
Larne v Glentoran (19:30)
Saturday 29 May (all 17:30 BST)
Cliftonville v Linfield
Glentoran v Crusaders
Larne v Coleraine
Section B fixtures
Friday 30 April (19:30 BST)
Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers
Saturday 1 May (all 15:00 BST)
Ballymena United v Glenavon
Portadown v Warrenpoint Town
Tuesday 4 May (19:45 BST unless stated)
Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United (19:30)
Dungannon Swifts v Warrenpoint Town
Glenavon v Portadown
Friday 14 May (19:30)
Glenavon v Warrenpoint Town
Saturday 15 May (all 15:00 BST)
Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United
Portadown v Carrick Rangers
Tuesday 25 May (all 19:45 BST)
Ballymena United v Warrenpoint Town
Carrick Rangers v Glenavon
Portadown v Dungannon Swifts
Saturday 29 May (all 17:30 BST)
Ballymena United v Portadown
Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts
Warrenpoint Town v Carrick Rangers
European play-off fixtures
Tuesday 1 June
6th v 7th (Provisional)
Friday 4 June
Semi-finals (Provisional)
Monday 7 June
Final (Provisional)