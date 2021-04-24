Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Partick Thistle moved four points clear at the top of Scottish League 1 with three games to play after a narrow win over Airdrieonians.

Brian Graham scored the only goal at Firhill as the Jags' nearest challengers Falkirk and Cove Rangers drew 2-2.

Montrose, with a game in hand, are in a position to overtake Airdrie in the final play-off spot.

East Fife beat hosts Dumbarton 2-1 while Clyde lost 3-0 at Peterhead.

Bottom side Forfar Athletic, like Montrose, were not in action in the first round of post-split fixtures.

At the Falkirk Stadium, sporting director Gary Holt oversaw the Bairns as interim manager for the first time, having been manager proper between 2013 and 2014.

They took the lead through Callumn Morrison's penalty. Leighton McIntosh's header and Mitch Megginson's strike turned the match in Cove's favour but Conor Sammon's shot restored parity late on.

Clyde slipped six points off Peterhead after Scott Brown's penalty, Hamish Ritchie's free-kick and a further strike by Ritchie all but ensured the Blue Toon's safety, despite Jason Brown's red card for two bookings.

Second bottom Dumbarton remain a point behind Clyde and eight ahead of Forfar after their loss at New Bayview. Aaron Dunsmore and Aaron Steele put the Fifers in charge before PJ Crossan replied for the Sons.

Eight of the League 1 sides are in action on Tuesday, with four more fixtures on Thursday before next Saturday's final games.