German Bundesliga
WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg0B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2

Wolfsburg 0-2 Borussia Dortmund: Erling Braut Haaland scores twice in win

Erling braut Haaland scores against Wolfsburg
Erling Braut Haaland has scored 25 goals this season

Erling Braut Haaland scored twice as 10-man Borussia Dortmund kept alive their hopes of a top-four finish in the Bundesliga with a win at Wolfsburg.

Haaland opened the scoring when he capitalised on a mistake in defence to finish from close range.

Jude Bellingham was sent off for the first time in his professional career following a foul on Kevin Mbabu.

But Haaland doubled his side's lead when he raced clear to score his 25th goal of the season.

The Norway international's double also means he has scored 16 away goals this term, breaking the club record set by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 2016-17 season for the most in a single campaign.

Dortmund are one point off the top four with three games remaining and two behind third-placed Wolfsburg.

Line-ups

Wolfsburg

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Casteels
  • 19MbabuSubstituted forBialekat 65'minutes
  • 4Lacroix
  • 25Brooks
  • 6Rosa SilvaBooked at 72mins
  • 24Schlager
  • 27Arnold
  • 20Baku
  • 17PhilippSubstituted forBrekaloat 65'minutes
  • 31GerhardtSubstituted forMehmediat 81'minutes
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 7Brekalo
  • 12Pervan
  • 14Mehmedi
  • 15Roussillon
  • 21Bialek
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 33Ginczek
  • 34Pongracic
  • 40Santos Sa

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 26Piszczek
  • 16Akanji
  • 23Can
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 22BellinghamBooked at 59mins
  • 8Dahoud
  • 32ReynaSubstituted forT Hazardat 69'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forMeunierat 81'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 7SanchoSubstituted forDelaneyat 60'minutes
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 2Morey
  • 6Delaney
  • 10T Hazard
  • 14Schulz
  • 19Brandt
  • 20Carvalho
  • 24Meunier
  • 27Tigges
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Match Stats

Home TeamWolfsburgAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home21
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Mahmoud Dahoud.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Brekalo.

  7. Booking

    Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    John Brooks (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Paulo Otávio.

  14. Post update

    Paulo Otávio (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bartosz Bialek (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Meunier replaces Marco Reus.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Admir Mehmedi replaces Yannick Gerhardt.

  19. Post update

    Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).

