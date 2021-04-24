Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2, FC Bayern München 1.
Bayern Munich must wait to be confirmed as Bundesliga champions for the ninth season in a row after they suffered a surprise defeat at Mainz.
The league leaders need just one win from their remaining three games to seal the title.
However, they fell behind early on when Jonathan Burkardt's 18-yard strike beat Germany keeper Manuel Neuer.
Robin Quaison's header made it 2-0 before fit-again Robert Lewandowski got one back in the 90th minute.
Line-ups
Mainz
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 27Zentner
- 4St. JusteBooked at 59mins
- 42Hack
- 19Niakhaté
- 22da CostaBooked at 87minsSubstituted forBrosinskiat 89'minutes
- 6Latza
- 35Barreiro MartinsSubstituted forKohrat 90'minutes
- 23MweneBooked at 58mins
- 7QuaisonSubstituted forBoëtiusat 68'minutes
- 29BurkardtSubstituted forÖztunaliat 45'minutes
- 21OnisiwoSubstituted forGlatzelat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Boëtius
- 8Öztunali
- 9Glatzel
- 16Bell
- 17Stöger
- 18Brosinski
- 28Szalai
- 31Kohr
- 37Dahmen
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17BoatengBooked at 36mins
- 27AlabaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forGnabryat 70'minutes
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 18GoretzkaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forNianzouat 45'minutes
- 10SanéSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 45'minutes
- 25Müller
- 29ComanSubstituted forMusialaat 45'minutes
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 7Gnabry
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 28Oliveira Dantas
- 35Nübel
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2, FC Bayern München 1.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 2, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Robin Zentner (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robert Glatzel (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Dominik Kohr replaces Leandro Barreiro Martins.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Daniel Brosinski replaces Danny da Costa.
Post update
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Booking
Danny da Costa (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Danny da Costa (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Post update
Hand ball by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Robert Glatzel (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robert Glatzel (1. FSV Mainz 05).
- Are you a pub quiz whizz? Then test your knowledge of the Oscars
- No Passion, No Point is back: Eddie Hearn chats to the Rio Ferdinand about his next career move