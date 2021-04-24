Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mainz are 12th in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich must wait to be confirmed as Bundesliga champions for the ninth season in a row after they suffered a surprise defeat at Mainz.

The league leaders need just one win from their remaining three games to seal the title.

However, they fell behind early on when Jonathan Burkardt's 18-yard strike beat Germany keeper Manuel Neuer.

Robin Quaison's header made it 2-0 before fit-again Robert Lewandowski got one back in the 90th minute.