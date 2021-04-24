Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ben Tilney opens the scoring for Portadown at Miltown

A second-half double from Adam Salley helped Portadown to a 3-1 win over 10-man Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

Ben Tilney gave the visitors an early lead with a stunning strike before Ryan Swan nodded home an equaliser for the hosts just after the half hour.

Salley restored the Ports' lead with a close-range header soon after the break and made it 3-1 with a penalty soon after.

Point's Daniel Byrne was sent off for a foul on Lee Bonis for the spot-kick.

With both sides going into the game level on points, the result consolidated Matthew Tipton's ninth place in the Irish Premiership table.

Tilney's 16th-minute opener for Portadown was an outstanding diagonal shot on the half volley, controlling the ball well with his chest just outside the corner of the box before unleashing a left-foot strike that flew past Andy Coleman at his near post.

Adam Salley restores Portadown's lead at Milltown

Stuart Hutchinson came close to equalising for the hosts just before the half hour but, after good work by captain Fra McCaffrey, his effort was cleared off the line by Eamon Scannell.

Their leveller then arrived in the 32nd minute via the head of Swan, who was on hand at the back post to nod home after a deep cross to the far post was headed back across goal by McCaffrey.

Portadown restored their lead in the 56th minute when Adam Salley rose unmarked from a corner to score with a close-range header.

It was Salley who made it 3-1 eight minutes later, making no mistake with a penalty after Daniel Byrne received a red card for fouling Lee Bonis in the area.

The game got scrappy after that as Barry Gray's 10 men were unable to get themselves back into the match.