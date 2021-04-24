Liverpool: Do Premier League defending champions deserve Champions League place next year?

Joe Willock
How damaging could Newcastle's late equaliser be for Liverpool's hopes?

"If you deserve, you deserve it. I didn't see us today playing like we deserve Champions League next year."

Will Liverpool, runaway Premier League champions last year and Champions League winners in 2019, really miss out on a place in the competition altogether next season?

Joe Willock's 95th-minute equaliser for Newcastle at Anfield in a 1-1 draw made it four dropped points in a week for Jurgen Klopp's side, with the manager questioning whether they merit another seat at the top table.

The Reds lie sixth, a point behind both Chelsea and West Ham, who meet at London Stadium later on Saturday.

"We have another five games and we will see. We learn or we don't play Champions League, that's it," said Klopp.

You're supposed to be at home...

Premier League form table in 2021
Liverpool have a worse record in the Premier League than Brighton since the turn of the year. (Correct before the West Ham v Chelsea match.)

Liverpool's 30-year wait for a title came to an end this time last year, Klopp's side crushing all-comers at Anfield as they won 18 of 19 home games - the sole blemish a draw with Burnley.

They finished 18 points ahead of Manchester City last season but have taken 30 points fewer than Pep Guardiola's side in this calendar year alone.

Matching their 2019-20 form was an unlikely task but Liverpool's drop-off has been alarming, especially at home.

Only Fulham (four) have won fewer Premier League home points in 2021 than Liverpool's five.

"In these games [against lower sides] we have had chances like madness and we didn't use them. Who is to blame for that apart from us? Nobody," said Klopp after the Newcastle draw.

"In the moment, frustration is obviously at 150% and I will find a way back on track but for the moment it's so harsh. It's tough to take but we have to take it."

Liverpool are not alone in struggling at home - the absence of fans perhaps playing a part - with Leicester, Arsenal and Tottenham all dropping more points than might be expected.

But the Reds have lost six times at Anfield in the league this season, as many as Brighton, Burnley and Newcastle, and they have collected an even split of 27 points in home and away games this year.

Willock's goal should have come as no surprise, given Liverpool have kept just three home clean sheets in the Premier League this season, conceding at least once in each of their past eight games at Anfield in the competition.

'This club is a Champions League team'

Left-back Andrew Robertson was in no mood to dismiss his side's chances of qualifying - but admitted that even winning every remaining game might not be enough.

Liverpool are at Old Trafford next to take on old rivals Manchester United in the most high-profile of their remaining fixtures.

"This club is a Champions League team," he said.

"We got to the quarters-finals this year - and we are still disappointed with that - and two finals in the space of four years and won the Premier League comfortably last year, so to not have Champions League football next year would deflate the whole club, of course it would.

Do they deserve it? Days spent in the top four in 2021
TeamDays
Leicester City114
Manchester United114
Manchester City102
Chelsea43
Liverpool43
West Ham27
Up to but not including West Ham v Chelsea

"This club is based on fighting to the end and that's what we need to do. Even if we win the next five games it might still not be enough but we need to put that pressure on the teams.

"There have just been too many games this season where we've dropped too many points.

"Against the bottom six, if you've only picked five points up at home then unfortunately you are going to fall short of your target."

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by M11 3FF, today at 17:58

    First is first, second is nothing (Bob Shankers)
    Sixth ...... well, sixth is absolutely laughable, and it’s all those pea brained supporters deserve ..... they’re only good at lighting flares and smashing up coaches. The vilest fans in the world. Deserve NOTHING.
    CENTURIONS💯CITYTILIDIE💙💙💙💙💙

  • Comment posted by DisplayMeBwian, today at 17:57

    Should surely be barred from next year's European competition for their part in the ESL debacle anyway. The only way you teach Americans anything is via consequences. Like giant children.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 17:56

    Given our form currently has us outside the top four, I'd have thought this answer would be bleedin obvious.

  • Comment posted by skank of the south, today at 17:55

    Don't forget Liverpool hadn't won the league for 30 years so maybe it's just back to type. Should win it again in 2049/50 at that rate - I'll probably be watching it on Mars by then.

  • Comment posted by WelshWonder, today at 17:55

    There is a huge difference between “earning” a place and “deserving” a place in the top 4.....think about it !

  • Comment posted by We are Fans not Customers, today at 17:51

    If you finish in the top 4, or win the Europa League, or win the Champions League then you deserve a place in the following seasons Champions League, Liverpool can still do one of those so this article is a bit premature.

  • Comment posted by vdp, today at 17:51

    They are by far the worst reigning Premier League champions ever. They are an embarrassment to the city they represent. Shame on the players, the manager and staff - who have delivered nothing but garbage week after week for months and months on end. They are all far too busy bombing around in their super cars, living in their mansions to care. I despise them.

    • Reply posted by Noodles, today at 17:58

      Noodles replied:
      Oh dear, do you need a lie down?

  • Comment posted by WelshWonder, today at 17:50

    It is what it is, it can happen to any club ! If you don’t get the results, then you don’t get to compete ! ......simple really.

  • Comment posted by Splodge, today at 17:48

    No! And I'm a Liverpool fan!

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 17:46

    They say the league table doesn’t lie. But whatever happens we don’t deserve a champions league place this season. This has not been the Liverpool Football Club I know or expect.

  • Comment posted by Wolsey, today at 17:45

    Ridiculous article!!!!

    • Reply posted by Letemaveit, today at 17:47

      Letemaveit replied:
      Ridiculous comment

  • Comment posted by Annoyed , today at 17:44

    Here’s my say on it !! I have a very comfortable life ,money ,nice house ,lovely wife & No worries. It wasn’t always like this oh No I was homeless back not so long ago but with HARD WORK I achieved Great things by Blood !sweat & tears I achieved my Goals. Read this Liverpool & go & DO IT !! Stop CRYING 😭 😭😭😭

  • Comment posted by LFC UID, today at 17:43

    Lazy and pointless article

  • Comment posted by YourLongAgoTitles, today at 17:42

    At least Liverpool doesn't have the sense of entitlement that certain sides (not to mention any names, Invincible Man U, Barca, PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich) have. The jersey your side wears doesn't make you an automatic CL participant, at least from the PL.

    • Reply posted by PeterW, today at 17:44

      PeterW replied:
      Liverpool Football Club...not having a sense of entitlement? Are you joking? YNWA etc etc

  • Comment posted by skank of the south, today at 17:41

    It maybe a dumb question at the moment but come 2024/25 they'll be in the Champions league because of their co-efficient rating even if they get relegated - joke.

  • Comment posted by UptheSaints, today at 17:39

    What is the point in debating this? If they they don’t get the results...they don’t qualify! And if they don’t qualify - they certainly didn’t deserve a place. Geeeez rocket science it ain’t! I think Saints and the other 14 clubs that didn’t try to jump ship should go into a hat! 🤣🤣😉

  • Comment posted by Marcusgbg, today at 17:39

    It is not something you deserve. Based on recent form, they will not be top 4, and that's that.

    If Leicester and the Hammers end up top 4, I think many a neutral would see that as refreshing.

  • Comment posted by dogeared, today at 17:38

    Daft question.

  • Comment posted by Konstantin, today at 17:38

    Right now Liverpool is a middle table team. It will be unfair, if they play CL next year. These players have already run out of energy. All other teams are used to their style of play. Klopp needs a lot of new players to build up a new team.

    • Reply posted by FlashInThePan, today at 17:57

      FlashInThePan replied:
      Klopps on his way back to Germany, come the summer. He did a great job of making them think they are big-time, when really they are big-time-charlies, so the ignomy of failure for the next 30 years will all the harder for them to take. Joy of joys.

  • Comment posted by skank of the south, today at 17:37

    Klopp has proved that he's a bad loser - keeps complaining about their injury list which over the season hasn't been as bad as Leicester's - plays a full strength side against Villa in the Cup for the first time knowing Villa had to play their reserve team - sums him up. He'll probably leave in the summer if they don't make champions league. Answer to your question is no.

