French Ligue 1
MetzMetz1PSGParis Saint Germain3

Metz 1-3 Paris Saint Germain: Kylian Mbappe scores twice to send PSG top

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe scores his first against Metz
Kylian Mbappe has scored four goals in his past two Ligue 1 games following his double against Saint-Etienne last weekend

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain beat Metz to move two points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old controlled Ander Herrera's ball over the top and raced clear of the Metz defence before slotting in a fourth-minute opener.

Fabien Centonze responded for the hosts with a header one minute into the second half, but Mbappe's deflected 20-yard strike restored PSG's lead.

Substitute Mauro Icardi won and then scored a late penalty to seal victory.

After his double on Saturday, France international Mbappe has scored 25 goals in 29 Ligue 1 appearances this season - and 37 goals in 42 games across all competitions for PSG in 2020-21.

Icardi, meanwhile, was introduced with nine minutes remaining but was still able to improve on a week which also featured a hat-trick on Wednesday, as Mauricio Pochettino's side progressed to the French Cup semi-finals by thrashing Angers.

The result means five points separate the top four in a tight Ligue 1 title race, however Pochettino's leaders - crowned champions in seven of the past eight seasons - have played a game more than their rivals.

Three-time champions Lille, in second, can return top with victory at fourth-placed Lyon on Sunday (20:00 BST) in a key fixture at the summit.

Next up for PSG is a Champions League semi-final first leg against Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday at 20:00.

Line-ups

Metz

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 16Oukidja
  • 2Bronn
  • 23Kouyate
  • 21Boye
  • 18Centonze
  • 15Sarr
  • 19MaïgaSubstituted forDias Gonçalvesat 87'minutes
  • 5AngbanBooked at 15minsSubstituted forN'Doramat 68'minutes
  • 17DelaineSubstituted forUdolat 87'minutes
  • 10BoulayaSubstituted forYadeat 87'minutes
  • 24Leya IsekaSubstituted forNianeat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Udol
  • 4N'Doram
  • 6Fofana
  • 7Niane
  • 13Gueye
  • 22Maziz
  • 26Yade
  • 27Dias Gonçalves
  • 30Caillard

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 24Florenzi
  • 4Kehrer
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 20KurzawaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forBakkerat 64'minutes
  • 21HerreraBooked at 79mins
  • 8Paredes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 37mins
  • 19SarabiaSubstituted forDi Maríaat 65'minutes
  • 7MbappéBooked at 58minsSubstituted forDraxlerat 87'minutes
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forIcardiat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Icardi
  • 11Di María
  • 15Danilo
  • 16Rico
  • 18Kean
  • 23Draxler
  • 25Bakker
  • 27Gueye
  • 31Dagba
Referee:
Willy Delajod

Match Stats

Home TeamMetzAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home8
Away19
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain).

  4. Post update

    Vágner Dias (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 3. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi draws a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Dylan Bronn (Metz) after a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Kylian Mbappé because of an injury.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Metz. Papa Ndiaga Yade replaces Farid Boulaya.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Metz. Matthieu Udol replaces Thomas Delaine.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Metz. Vágner Dias replaces Habib Maïga.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pape Sarr (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ibrahima Niane.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by John Boye.

  14. Post update

    Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Mauro Icardi with a headed pass following a corner.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Neymar.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Farid Boulaya.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.

  18. Booking

    Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).

  20. Post update

    Farid Boulaya (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Saturday 24th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG34233877265172
2Lille332010354203470
3Monaco33215770383268
4Lyon331910465323367
5Marseille34151094942755
6Lens33141185245753
7Rennes33149104335851
8Montpellier331211105354-147
9Nice33127144144-343
10Metz341110133741-443
11Reims34914113941-241
12Angers33118143450-1641
13Brest34117164757-1040
14Saint-Étienne34109153952-1339
15Strasbourg33107164251-937
16Bordeaux33106173548-1336
17Lorient3388174061-2132
18Nîmes3387183260-2831
19Nantes33513153351-1828
20Dijon3339212256-3418
View full French Ligue 1 table

