Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis: Eden Hazard returns but La Liga hopes dented

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard has not started a La Liga game for Real Madrid since 30 January

Real Madrid's title hopes were dented as Zinedine Zidane's side were held to a goalless draw at home to Real Betis.

Real are two points behind Atletico Madrid, who play Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Barcelona are third, three behind Real but with two games in hand.

Rodrygo struck the crossbar with a mis-hit cross as the defending champions laboured against Manuel Pellegrini's Europa League hopefuls.

Guido Rodriguez was denied by Thibaut Courtois with Betis' best chance.

One positive for Real, who beat Cadiz on Wednesday to move top before Atletico responded with victory over Huesca on Thursday, was the return of Eden Hazard after injury.

The Belgium playmaker was introduced as a 77th-minute substitute for his first league appearance since 13 March.

Next up for Real Madrid is their Champions League semi-final first leg tie at home to Hazard's former club Chelsea on Tuesday (20:00).

Real president Florentino Perez, who has been one of the most vocal advocates of the controversial European Super League project, told Spanish newspaper AS on Saturday that those founding clubs have "binding contracts" and "cannot leave".

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forOdriozolaat 68'minutes
  • 5Varane
  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 10ModricSubstituted forBlancoat 77'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 22IscoBooked at 35minsSubstituted forMarceloat 68'minutes
  • 25RodrygoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 59'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forE Hazardat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7E Hazard
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 19Odriozola
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 24Mariano
  • 26Altube
  • 30Arribas
  • 31Blanco

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25BravoBooked at 90mins
  • 22Leite de Souza Junior
  • 23Mandi
  • 6Ruiz
  • 33Miranda
  • 21Rodríguez
  • 18GuardadoSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 88'minutes
  • 20LainezSubstituted forJuanmiat 80'minutes
  • 10Canales
  • 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forRuibalat 59'minutes
  • 9IglesiasSubstituted forMorónat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 2Montoya
  • 4Akouokou
  • 5Bartra
  • 7Juanmi
  • 12da Silva Júnior
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 16Morón
  • 19Fekir
  • 24Ruibal
  • 28Sánchez
Referee:
Xavier Estrada Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 0.

  3. Booking

    Loren Morón (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Loren Morón (Real Betis).

  6. Post update

    Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Emerson (Real Betis).

  8. Booking

    Claudio Bravo (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid).

  17. Post update

    Juan Miranda (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. William Carvalho replaces Andrés Guardado.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

  20. Post update

    Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid32227359203973
2Real Madrid33218456243271
3Barcelona31215574284668
4Sevilla32214747252267
5Real Sociedad321311850341650
6Real Betis33148114245-350
7Villarreal321213749361349
8Granada31126134051-1142
9Osasuna321010123037-740
10Ath Bilbao31911113933638
11Celta Vigo32911124250-838
12Levante33911133846-838
13Cádiz33910142849-2137
14Valencia33812134148-736
15Getafe32710152439-1531
16Alavés33710162849-2131
17Elche33612152949-2030
18Real Valladolid32514132943-1429
19Huesca32512153148-1727
20Eibar32411172345-2223
View full Spanish La Liga table

