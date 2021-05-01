Rangers v Celtic team news, stats & preview

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 2 May Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

The final Old Firm game of the season takes place at Ibrox on Sunday, with Rangers looking to move to within two matches of an unbeaten league campaign.

Steven Gerrard's side are unbeaten in the past five derbies in all competitions - winning four - and would go 23 points clear of their city rivals with a win.

Celtic have lost just once in John Kennedy tenure as interim manager - 2-0 against Rangers in the Scottish Cup last month - and will be keen to mark captain Scott Brown's last derby before leaving with a victory.

However, their hosts have conceded just three goals at Ibrox in the top flight this term.

Team news

Rangers will be without Filip Helander after the Swedish defender went off with a knee injury in extra time against St Johnstone. He will play no part in the remainder of the season.

Scott Arfield also looks to have played for the final time this campaign because of an ankle injury.

James Forrest is fit for Celtic after enduring an injury-blighted season, the Scotland winger making only 15 appearances for club and country.

Mikey Johnston could also make his first appearance since Celtic's 4-0 win over Kilmarnock in February.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "The cup situation is not sitting too well with me right now. It is still a bit raw, so it is something that motivates me and I want to challenge everyone else to put that right.

"I am in a good place and looking forward to the weekend. That doesn't mean that going out to St Johnstone doesn't linger and hurt, but the best way to make yourself feel better is to respond and get a result."

Interim Celtic manager John Kennedy: "Scott Brown has had a fantastic career here and a very successful one. He's been the dominant figure in Scottish football for a number of years now in terms of the levels he's reached and the success he's had.

"This next game is about beating Rangers and trying to set our stall out to make this the starting point for the next era for success. We have to do that and get the wheels in motion in terms of how we move forward."

