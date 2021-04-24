Aaron Traynor strikes to give Coleraine the lead

Coleraine kept their faint Irish Premiership title hopes alive with a 2-1 derby win at Ballymena United.

Aaron Traynor fired the visitors ahead four minutes before the interval, while Stephen Lowry doubled their advantage two minutes after the restart.

Ross Redman's header with 10 minutes left gave Ballymena hope but they were unable to force an equaliser.

The win sees Coleraine move to within a point of second-placed Glentoran and eight adrift of pacesetters Linfield.

Ballymena carved out the first opening on six minutes when Josh Kelly found space just outside the penalty area but his first-time shot was parried away by Martin Gallagher.

At the other end, a Stephen Lowry through ball sent Matthew Shevlin clear inside the Ballymena penalty area but the former United striker's shot was kept out by the outstretched hand of Jordan Williamson.

Coleraine eventually broke the deadlock four minutes before the interval when Aaron Traynor joined the attack and played a neat one-two with Ben Doherty on the edge of the penalty area and although the full-back's initial effort was blocked, the ball broke for Traynor to fire home a shot through the hands of Williamson.

The visitors doubled their advantage early in the second half.

Ballymena failed to deal with a bouncing ball inside the penalty area and Eoin Bradley used his strength to hold the ball up before releasing the overlapping Stephen Lowry and, from an acute angle, the midfielder slipped the ball under the legs of Williamson.

Aaron Traynor and Jamie Glackin celebrate Coleraine's opening goal

As Ballymena attempted to find a way back into the match, Josh Kelly was narrowly wide with a snap-shot.

At the other end, Eoin Bradley came mighty close to extending Coleraine's lead with a deflected free kick which came back off the post with Williamson beaten.

Ballymena substitute Leroy Millar, making his return after a lengthy injury absence, came close after shifting the ball onto his right foot but Gallagher was able to keep the effort out.

Ross Redman hit the woodwork twice inside a couple of minutes for Ballymena before the full-back made it third time lucky in the 80th minute when he guided home a flashing header from Shay McCartan's cross.

The defeat sees Ballymena, who were already out of contention for a top six finish, stay in eighth place in the table.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney, speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound:

"Probably the last 10 or 15 minutes of the game ended up a little bit more eventful than we wanted it to.

"I thought we had managed all aspects of the game well and we were strong for our 2-0 and looked as if we were going to see it out and then we had a manic two or three minutes before Ballymena got their goal and that led to that grandstand finish that we didn't want.

"At this stage of the season there are always different ways of approaching games and I felt today we wanted to match Ballymena (in formation).

"Aaron Traynor has been massive for us in recent years and he was very loud and vocal and led by example with his performance. I'm not surprised by his goal the way he played today."

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey: "I don't know how we're not coming away with at least a point.

"We started very, very brightly - first 15 or 20 minutes in particular I thought we were right on the money and forced Coleraine into a bit of a (tactical) change.

"I thought over the piece we probably had more possession, more of the ball and yet we conceded the sucker punch of a pretty soft first goal if truth be told.

"We were fixed and focused and ready to go out in the second half and within minutes we gave away another very soft goal.

"To the players' credit, they didn't let their heads go down or give up in any way, they battled back.

"We hit the post and bar and eventually we got the goal from Ross and we kept pushing and pressing but it wasn't to be."