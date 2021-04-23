Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Two of Sunday's SWPL1 games will feature on BBC channels as the division enters its final three rounds of fixtures.

Hearts' visit of leaders Glasgow City (13:00 BST) will be shown on the BBC Sport website and app, presented by Iona Ballantyne and Emma Black.

And, at 16:10, there will be live coverage of Celtic v Hibernian on BBC Alba and online.

City are three points clear of Rangers and five ahead of Celtic.