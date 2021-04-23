Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Sakala, Celtic, Griggiths, Magdy, Turnbull

Scottish gossip

Rangers are closing in on signing striker Fashion Sakala from KV Oostende. (Record)external-link

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton doubts forward Leigh Griffiths has a future with the club if he cannot complete 90 minutes. (Sun)external-link

Griffiths should be in Scotland's team at this summer's European Championship, says former Hibernian, Celtic and Scotland forward Derek Riordan. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

The back page of the Scottish Daily Express on 240421

Jose Mourinho has been approached by Celtic about the manager job. (Transfer Window Podcast, via Recordexternal-link)

Mohamed Magdy is being chased by Celtic, according to the Egypt and Al Ahly midfielder's agent. (Egyptian radio via Recordexternal-link)

Ryan Porteous wants success to be the new norm for Hibernian, who are in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals and on course to finish third in this season's Premiership. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

The back page of the Scottish Daily Mail on 240421

Aberdeen's Tommie Hoban has not yet held talks about his future with new manager Stephen Glass, with the defender out of contract in the summer. (Evening Express - subscription required)external-link

Glass hopes to get one over on boyhood club Dundee United in Sunday's Scottish Cup encounter. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull is free to face Rangers next weekend as he will face no further action for his altercation with Aberdeen's Dylan McGeouch. (Sun)external-link

The main sport page of the Scottish edition of the Times on 240421

Daniel Finlayson will formalise a permanent move to St Mirren from Rangers, with the defender having been on loan in Paisley this season. (Sun)external-link

Striker Stevie May is expected to sign a new contract with St Johnstone. (Courier - subscription required)external-link

The back page of the Courier on 240421The back page of the Scottish Daily Star on 240421

