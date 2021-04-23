Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are closing in on signing striker Fashion Sakala from KV Oostende. (Record) external-link

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton doubts forward Leigh Griffiths has a future with the club if he cannot complete 90 minutes. (Sun) external-link

Griffiths should be in Scotland's team at this summer's European Championship, says former Hibernian, Celtic and Scotland forward Derek Riordan. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Jose Mourinho has been approached by Celtic about the manager job. (Transfer Window Podcast, via Record external-link )

Mohamed Magdy is being chased by Celtic, according to the Egypt and Al Ahly midfielder's agent. (Egyptian radio via Record external-link )

Ryan Porteous wants success to be the new norm for Hibernian, who are in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals and on course to finish third in this season's Premiership. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen's Tommie Hoban has not yet held talks about his future with new manager Stephen Glass, with the defender out of contract in the summer. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Glass hopes to get one over on boyhood club Dundee United in Sunday's Scottish Cup encounter. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull is free to face Rangers next weekend as he will face no further action for his altercation with Aberdeen's Dylan McGeouch. (Sun) external-link

Daniel Finlayson will formalise a permanent move to St Mirren from Rangers, with the defender having been on loan in Paisley this season. (Sun) external-link