Annan Athletic v Cowdenbeath

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|21
|17
|3
|1
|41
|10
|31
|54
|2
|Edinburgh City
|20
|11
|2
|7
|37
|25
|12
|35
|3
|Elgin
|20
|11
|2
|7
|36
|24
|12
|35
|4
|Stirling
|21
|10
|5
|6
|30
|20
|10
|35
|5
|Stranraer
|20
|10
|4
|6
|32
|22
|10
|34
|6
|Albion
|20
|7
|3
|10
|24
|35
|-11
|24
|7
|Stenhousemuir
|21
|6
|5
|10
|24
|35
|-11
|23
|8
|Annan Athletic
|21
|5
|6
|10
|24
|26
|-2
|21
|9
|Cowdenbeath
|20
|4
|5
|11
|12
|31
|-19
|17
|10
|Brechin
|20
|2
|3
|15
|12
|44
|-32
|9