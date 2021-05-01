Peterhead v Forfar Athletic

PeterheadPeterhead15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|21
|11
|7
|3
|38
|15
|23
|40
|2
|Cove Rangers
|21
|10
|6
|5
|28
|16
|12
|36
|3
|Airdrieonians
|20
|10
|2
|8
|31
|24
|7
|32
|4
|Falkirk
|20
|9
|5
|6
|28
|22
|6
|32
|5
|Montrose
|20
|7
|6
|7
|28
|30
|-2
|27
|6
|East Fife
|20
|9
|3
|8
|26
|29
|-3
|30
|7
|Peterhead
|20
|9
|2
|9
|21
|22
|-1
|29
|8
|Dumbarton
|20
|6
|4
|10
|11
|20
|-9
|22
|9
|Clyde
|20
|6
|2
|12
|23
|37
|-14
|20
|10
|Forfar
|20
|3
|5
|12
|14
|33
|-19
|14