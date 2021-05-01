National League
TorquayTorquay United15:00EastleighEastleigh
Venue: Plainmoor

Torquay United v Eastleigh

From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay36217859342570
2Sutton United35209656282869
3Hartlepool361910754332167
4Stockport361811759283165
5Halifax361781157461159
6Chesterfield351751347341356
7Eastleigh361511104033756
8Bromley361510115549655
9Wrexham351591148331554
10Notts County341581144341053
11Aldershot36146164850-248
12Maidenhead United33138125144747
13Boreham Wood361016104038246
14Dag & Red35137153743-646
15Solihull Moors34136154142-145
16Yeovil34136155054-445
17Altrincham36118173949-1041
18Weymouth3496193752-1533
19Wealdstone3596204481-3733
20Woking3588193248-1632
21King's Lynn3577213976-3728
22Barnet3456232876-4821
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

