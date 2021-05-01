National League
AltrinchamAltrincham15:00Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium

Altrincham v Notts County

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay36217859342570
2Sutton United35209656282869
3Hartlepool361910754332167
4Stockport361811759283165
5Halifax361781157461159
6Chesterfield351751347341356
7Eastleigh361511104033756
8Bromley361510115549655
9Wrexham351591148331554
10Notts County341581144341053
11Aldershot36146164850-248
12Maidenhead United33138125144747
13Boreham Wood361016104038246
14Dag & Red35137153743-646
15Solihull Moors34136154142-145
16Yeovil34136155054-445
17Altrincham36118173949-1041
18Weymouth3496193752-1533
19Wealdstone3596204481-3733
20Woking3588193248-1632
21King's Lynn3577213976-3728
22Barnet3456232876-4821
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC