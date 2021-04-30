Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton's Ben White played every league minute for Leeds United last season as they won the Championship

TEAM NEWS

Brighton defender Ben White returns from suspension to face his former club.

Midfielder Adam Lallana is struggling with a tight calf, while forward Percy Tau has returned to training after a hamstring problem.

Leeds United winger Raphinha remains out with a hip injury, but forward Rodrigo has overcome a muscle issue.

Club captain Liam Cooper serves the final game of a three-match ban for his red card versus Manchester City.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I watched Brighton win at Elland Road in January and I'd argue the Seagulls haven't played better than that very often this season.

Graham Potter's side stood up to Leeds that day and in the end they won comfortably - although typically they only scored once.

I am glad to hear this week's guest Ben is a Brighton fan, and I just hope I don't upset him with my prediction for this one.

Prediction: 1-2

Since going 2-0 up in their first game there in 2011 (a 3-3 draw), Leeds haven't been ahead in any of their subsequent five visits.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have won seven of their past eight league games against Leeds United.

Leeds have lost four consecutive league games at Brighton without scoring.

Leeds United's last away victory at Brighton was by 3-0 in League One at the Withdean Stadium in November 2009.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won just two Premier League matches at the Amex Stadium this season.

However, they have kept five clean sheets in their past seven home games.

The Seagulls have failed to score in their last three fixtures despite attempting 51 shots.

Neal Maupay has four goals in five league appearances against Leeds, including the winner at Elland Road earlier this season.

Leeds United