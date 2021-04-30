Chelsea v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mason Mount scored the only goal vs Fulham in January in Frank Lampard's final league win as Chelsea manager

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic could return following a five-match lay-off with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel is expected to rotate his squad ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg with Real Madrid.

Fulham full-back Kenny Tete is likely to be available, a fortnight after he tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the draw with Arsenal.

Loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek is ineligible to face his parent club.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea got a good result against Real Madrid on Tuesday but they could have returned with more than a draw, and the Blues will have to be very careful in the second leg of that Champions League semi-final next week.

This game should be a lot more straightforward for Thomas Tuchel's side, who are trying to secure a top-four finish.

Fulham didn't play last weekend, but they are bottom of the Premier League's form table with just one point from their last five matches and it's going to take something very special for them to stay up now. I don't see it happening.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in 18 home games with Fulham in all competitions since a second tier defeat in October 1979 (W10, D8).

Fulham's solitary victory in the past 39 meetings was by 1-0 in the Premier League at Craven Cottage in March 2006 (D14, L24).

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost just one of their 14 Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel, which was a home thrashing by West Bromwich Albion (W8, D5).

Tuchel has amassed 29 points in those 14 matches, the same total Frank Lampard managed in 19 league fixtures this season before he was sacked.

The Blues boast the best record in London derbies this season, winning six of eight and only losing once.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has kept 15 clean sheets in 27 Premier League appearances, second only to Ederson's 17 shut outs this season.

Fulham