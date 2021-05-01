St Mirren v Hamilton Academical

Follow live coverage from 14:00 BST
Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|35
|29
|6
|0
|81
|12
|69
|93
|2
|Celtic
|35
|21
|10
|4
|73
|25
|48
|73
|3
|Hibernian
|35
|17
|8
|10
|47
|34
|13
|59
|4
|Aberdeen
|35
|14
|11
|10
|34
|32
|2
|53
|5
|Livingston
|35
|12
|8
|15
|41
|49
|-8
|44
|6
|St Johnstone
|35
|10
|11
|14
|35
|42
|-7
|41
|7
|St Mirren
|35
|11
|10
|14
|33
|40
|-7
|43
|8
|Dundee Utd
|35
|10
|12
|13
|30
|46
|-16
|42
|9
|Motherwell
|35
|11
|8
|16
|34
|51
|-17
|41
|10
|Kilmarnock
|35
|9
|5
|21
|38
|49
|-11
|32
|11
|Ross County
|35
|8
|6
|21
|29
|64
|-35
|30
|12
|Hamilton
|35
|6
|9
|20
|31
|62
|-31
|27
