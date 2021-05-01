League One
SwindonSwindon Town15:00IpswichIpswich Town
Venue: The County Ground

Swindon Town v Ipswich Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull442681077364186
2Peterborough442581176423483
3Lincoln City432291265442175
4Sunderland441916966402673
5Blackpool4320111254371771
6Portsmouth442091562491369
7Oxford Utd442081670541668
8Charlton4318131265541167
9MK Dons441810166358564
10Gillingham44189176159263
11Accrington441712156167-663
12Ipswich431711154144-362
13Doncaster43187186060061
14Crewe441612165259-760
15Fleetwood441611174742559
16Burton441511186068-856
17Shrewsbury431314164651-553
18Plymouth441411195276-2453
19Wimbledon441214185367-1450
20Wigan44139225070-2048
21Rochdale441014205776-1944
22Northampton441111224063-2344
23Swindon44124285084-3440
24Bristol Rovers44108264068-2838
View full League One table

