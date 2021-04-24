Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Ross Doohan, right, was on loan at Ross County for the first half of the season

Dundee United have brought in goalkeeper Ross Doohan from Celtic on an emergency loan.

First choice Benjamin Siegrist is "likely" to be out for the season with a wrist fracture and youngster Jack Newman is unavailable.

Doohan will be part of the squad along with Deniz Mehmet for Sunday's Scottish Cup tie against Aberdeen.

The 23-year-old spent the first part of the season on loan at Ross County, playing five matches.